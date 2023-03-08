Firefighters and paramedics in Prince William County are facing a crisis.
Only two-thirds of our life is our own. We give the other third to serve a community we love. Time spent away from family and friends. Time spent away from other responsibilities. Time spent caring for the sick and injured while often witnessing the most tragic of scenes.
We trade 56 hours a week for little pieces of paper, dollars that have lost their value by almost 20% in recent years. The starting salary of a Prince William firefighter has remained stagnant for over three years, leaving the second largest fire department in Virginia as the lowest paid in the region.
The staffing crisis we are facing in the Prince William Fire Department is not an isolated occurrence. Communities the world over are left with a smaller number of individuals willing to step into public safety roles. Providing adequate resources to recruit and retain passionate and caring public safety employees is the first step to providing a safe and secure community.
With attrition at an all-time high, vacancies are leading to the daily need for overtime. That overtime is often forced, requiring firefighters to stay beyond their 24-hour shift.
It's time we address the underlying issues leading to these staffing shortfalls. Prince William residents deserve a fully staffed fire department, and to do so we must address compensation shortcomings.
– Mitch Nason, Fredericksburg
(Editor’s note: Mitch Nason is president of Prince William County Professional Firefighters Local 2598.)
