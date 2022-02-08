The Prince William County School Board should stop forcing students to wear masks in school buildings. According to the Prince William school system’s health trends website, thousands of students are isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 cases. The masking policies did not stop the spread of illness in schools.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef should stop opining about “the endgame” for self-imposed restrictions and actually end forced masking. The board’s decision to sue the governor was disappointing and an example of self-affirming bias at the expense of sound parental judgment.
All board members owe their constituents a defense of the decision to constrain parental authority and plaster masks on the beautiful faces of healthy students. If a student attends class without a mask, is the county financially liable because their nose is exposed? Has the Department of Education threatened to slash funding if a lip is loose? I presume the answers to those questions are “no.”
Last weekend I watched many Prince William students participate in a wonderful production of “Cinderella,” and the vast majority of the performers were maskless.
Residents of Prince William lead vibrant lives – we work, go out to eat, exercise our faiths and play team sports. While doing these things, we make our own choices regarding face coverings as rational citizens.
Lateef deserves praise for admitting it is not necessary to quarantine asymptomatic healthy students. However, he needs to admit there’s also no reason to compel a healthy student to cover their nose and mouth – and stop.
– John Benner, Manassas
(1) comment
You can't pick and chose the science. This skool cmte loved it when the union got behind Fauxci and shouted masks for everyone, we as a family did not. Fauxci wrote a paper on the horrible effects of masks during the Spanish flu, Fauxci wrote that we should not be in masks at the start of the China virus...but he did an about face when told to and boom the science said masks, the union loved masks, Karens lived masks, we all see people drive their cars, alone, in a mask.
Okay fine you like masks water one, cool. BUT, the CDC says masks don't, paper masks say on the box they won't stop the China virus and cloths masks don't work SAYS THE SCIENCE.
Now our illustrious "leaders" shout save the mask, the union shouts save the mask! Why? Control! You will do as we say or you will be the object of ridicule. Example, there will be several who are about to attack me for this message...it's all about "leadership" controlling you.
Drop the mask mandate andet parents decide!
The science says normal masks don't work
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.