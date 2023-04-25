The Potomac River continues to be a popular site for summer activities, and as such this is the perfect time for renewed attention to be paid toward improving the river’s condition.
The Potomac River has steadily seen some improvements over the years in its indicators for river health, but runoff from urban locations has continued to be a source of pollutants to the water. Phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment are the major pollutants, and while these elements do occur naturally, excess amounts can be harmful.
Natural features, including other plant life, usually act as a filter for water before it gets into the waterway. However, natural land space has been retooled for other purposes, including building infrastructure to support population growth.
The Northern Virginia area is on track to experience major growth with population forecast to reach 3 million by 2040. On account of this growth, it will be vitally important that specific land-use practices are put into place to help control the sediment and nutrient runoff that follows.
One major way this can be accomplished is through green infrastructure, including the use of permeable pavers and sidewalks and green swales. As building projects are under consideration, an essential element of weighing their environmental impact should include what they can contribute back to the environment.
I hope that purposeful action taking place now will continue to be a driving force to ensure this river and the watershed it feeds into is flourishing and healthy in the time to come.
– Racine Fraser
Editor’s Note: The letter-writer is from Lake Ridge but serves in the U.S. Navy and is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
