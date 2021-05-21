Our commonwealth has been ravaged by the COVID pandemic. Thousands have lost their lives, and many families and everyday citizens alike are struggling to make ends meet.
As we work to promote economic recovery, it is of paramount importance that our leaders in the commonwealth are committed to working for us all, and Jennifer Carroll Foy is the right person to do this.
For the past several months, she has worked to support small business owners and those who have lost their jobs. She created the Rebuilding Virginia Economic Council to solicit input from small business owners and business leaders on how to reinvigorate the Virginia economy, and she advocated for increased funding to the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program. Both of these programs would have provided Virginians with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy.
Carroll Foy also knows that minority- and women-owned businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. She has pushed to expand the opportunities these businesses have in securing contracts and, as governor, would continue to work to ensure that these businesses thrive.
During this time of turmoil, the commonwealth needs a leader with vision, one who will fight for a Virginia economy that is not only rebuilt, but stronger than before. Jennifer Carroll Foy has shown a commitment to service, and she has the right ideas for how to ensure a safe and successful recovery throughout the state of Virginia.
– Lizzie Weems, Fairfax
