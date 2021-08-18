History repeats itself.
Faulty body counts during Vietnam and possible COVID deaths affecting today’s gubernatorial contest in Virginia are troubling.
Body count was the measure of military success during Vietnam. Veterans recall commanders using all means necessary to inflate the numbers of enemy casualties. If an enemy body was found dismembered due to bullets or bombs, it was often reported as two or three enemy dead. It led to unethical advancements in rank.
Overall, the low estimate for deaths of total North Vietnam and Viet Cong military and civilians was 533,000. The high estimate, according to records, was 1.49 million. Then there was the democide issue – the murder of persons by or at the behest of governments.
I suggest it relates to how COVID deaths were manipulated. On Aug. 23, 2020, the CDC reported 161,392 fatalities by the virus. But if initial guidelines for reporting deaths had been used, only 9,684 deaths were COVID deaths.
Can officials be trusted when federal and local COVID data fluctuate to aid the political narrative? Will Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommendation for masking in Virginia schools and requirement for vaccinations for state employees help or hurt Terry McAuliffe?
It’s more than a little suspicious that CDC officials and President Biden are now trying to revise federal mask guidance. History repeats itself for political advancement over the renewed panic around the Delta variant.
Sadly the similarities are striking with respect to body counts in Vietnam.
And outrage exists over liberal attempts to defund the police while refusing to acknowledge the racist principles of critical race theory using melanin as the measuring stick over character in our children’s education.
Virginia, like the nation, is demonstrating COVID fatigue. But this time body counts are appearing to work against Gov. Terry McAuliffe while energizing Glenn Youngkin voters.
