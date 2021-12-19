When I moved to Prince William County in 1967 with my wife and newborn, Pageland Lane was a gravel road. I could not imagine the change the next 54 years would bring. I thought it was wonderful and hoped it would never change.
From the road view, people may think very little has changed, but landowners have been forced to accept the power lines, gas lines and large suburban housing. My small parcel has been (since 1975) dead center in the middle of a planned parkway. The new neighbors were great, but the area had forever been changed.
In the mid-80s, I was a member of the Board of County Supervisors. I did my best to help Prince William retain its rural/farming character. The pressure to develop was enormous. The Washington area was adding jobs, but not all could afford to live in Fairfax County; cheaper land was in great demand. Prince William quickly became a “bedroom community” and a “drive- through” commute for people working in the city.
Areas I never thought would sustain high-density housing are now fully developed; the pressure on the rural areas has not let up. These high-density communities absorbed what had been beautiful horse farms. Despite everyone’s best efforts, the county still faces an affordable housing shortfall.
The suggested data center initiative makes the most sense for this area. Prince William is not going to stop its growth or progress. Pageland Lane has been ripe for such development for many years. It is a matter of when, how and by whom – not whether it will be developed.
Prince William citizens are being given a gift. Instead of increasing demands on our existing limited infrastructure and residential taxpayers by other development options, this is the opportunity to create a positive net revenue generator. This four-mile stretch of two-lane road can become an economic driver for all of Northern Virginia. The data centers are the absolute best option for our county.
I recommend the Board of County Supervisors and Planning Commission approve the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
Tony Guiffré, Haymarket
