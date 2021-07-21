On July 1, UVA Health became the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient services and medical centers in Northern and Central Virginia.
We are excited about this change, as closer alignment with UVA Health – and its reputation for leading-edge clinical care throughout the state – will allow our local facilities to continue providing exceptional care to our communities.
As we enter this new era, we will build on the strong foundation created by the two parent organizations over the past five years. Novant Health gave the local health system unwavering support and guidance to fulfill its commitment to providing high-quality care close to home. It is a partnership our team in Northern Virginia and Culpeper will forever be grateful for.
Our team members, physicians and advanced practice providers have demonstrated strength and perseverance over the past year while navigating the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19. We are excited about the prospect of even more community members having the opportunity to experience the personalized, quality care that has earned national recognition.
The health system’s commitment to patient safety earned three “A” grades in The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade report. Our health system was also recently honored by the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association and Blue Distinction Centers+, among other national organizations.
On behalf of the entire Novant Health UVA Health Prince William Health System board of trustees, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Novant Health and its leadership for playing a critical role in establishing the quality care delivered throughout Manassas, Haymarket, Warrenton, Culpeper and surrounding areas.
As UVA Health becomes the sole owner of the health system and expands access to specialized care and clinical trials, residents can continue to expect the same great care they’ve come to know at our facilities. We are excited to partner with a high-quality and exceptional institution to improve access to great healthcare in the years to come.
Dr. Vik Khot
Former chair, board of trustees
Novant Health UVA Health Prince William Health System
