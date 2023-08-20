Remember the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District comprehensive review?
The project was initiated by the Board of County Supervisors on May 18, 2021, to “analyze the DCOZOD [data center overlay district] and revise design standards for data centers throughout the county.”
Its scope of work comprised “evaluating if the existing overlay is adequate” and was to include impacts to environmental and cultural resources and “potential impacts on tourism/viewsheds/National parks.” The board appropriated $120,000 “to procure consultant services to complete the above workload.”
The county’s project website shows all work sessions and public hearings as “TBD”. The website also contains a report dated Feb. 6, 2023, prepared by Stantec that has never been presented to the public. Why?
I’ll venture a guess. There are multiple instances throughout the document that indicate the Pageland Lane area is not suitable for data center development (like the PW Digital Gateway).
The recommended “Site Selection Principles” state: “avoid locating directly adjacent to cultural resources sites.” The report specifically says: “Not within .5 miles of Manassas Battlefield.” It also says: “avoid locating in or adjacent to environmentally sensitive areas” and “avoid locating data centers adjacent to residential areas.” You mean like the Occoquan watershed and Heritage Hunt?
The consultant’s recommendations obviously do not align with the board majority’s vision of irresponsible data center siting. Instead, the report confirmed what the public has been screaming for the past two years. Will we allow prudent recommendations, procured at taxpayer expense, to be buried?
– Bill Wright, Gainesville
Each data center uses the 33,000 home's worth of electricity per day. If that doesn't scream green new deal I don't know what does. Guess this corrupt and racist Board of County Supervisors are getting Biden's Build Back Better plan in action.
