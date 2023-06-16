This letter is written to support the reelection of Prince William County Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, beginning with the June 20 primary. During her current term in office, Wheeler has had a positive impact on our community, and her continued leadership is vital for our county’s growth and education system and the creation of new job opportunities.
Under Wheeler’s direction, Prince William has maintained its AAA rating from all three rating agencies. Of the nation’s more than 3,100 counties, Prince William is one of only 49 carrying this distinction. This is a testament to fiscal responsibility and the success of local development initiatives.
Wheeler and the current Board of Supervisors have demonstrated a commitment to education that is commendable and should continue. They recognize that the key to a thriving economy lies in equipping our residents with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the evolving job market. The current budget, crafted by Wheeler and the board, focuses on quality education by funding increased teacher salaries and reductions in class sizes.
Wheeler’s continuing efforts to secure a safe, vibrant, growing community are worthy of our support. Her vision for sustainable economic development, combined with her dedication to fostering a supportive business environment and investing in our future, is a testament to her unwavering commitment to our community's prosperity.
I encourage the residents of Prince William to join me in supporting the reelection of Ann Wheeler as chair of the Prince William Board of Supervisors.
– Eugene Klein, Haymarket
