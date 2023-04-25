There were audible guffaws upon learning that Chair Ann Wheeler was to be a guest speaker for the Prince William County Green Business Council’s 2023 Spring Conference. Is the organization’s “green” shorthand for greenbacks? We all wondered if she was going to ride in on an opulent bulldozer.
Is this somebody’s idea of sarcasm? Or is this just the raw nerve of a politician trying to conjure up environmental “creds” now that she is in re-election mode?
Does she think nobody has been paying attention? You must have been living under a rock for the past three years not to have noticed the damage wrought at the hands of her developer-cozy agenda. Even the rock wouldn’t have shielded you against the odds that some type of earth moving equipment unleashed by our chair would have dislodged it.
Does she remember the long list of conservation groups who have consistently opposed her actions to promote environmentally devastating projects like the Prince William Digital Gateway? And what about her failure to speak up for the safety of her constituents during the recent debate about the Department of Environmental Quality’s proposed variance to allow data centers’ diesel generators to operate continually during periods of peak electrical load?
And isn’t our overtaxed electrical grid being aggravated by a complete absence of forethought coincident with her relentless championing of Prince William’s budding data center theme park?
Did somebody confuse green with greed? Ann Wheeler is about as green as soot.
Bottom line: Prince William needs new leadership to cultivate an environmentally friendly future for our future generations.
– Taysha King, Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.