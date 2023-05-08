We, the residents of Bristow and surrounding communities, are writing this letter due to the lack of response from Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler to our numerous requests for a town hall meeting with her and Supervisor Jeanine Lawson to hear our concerns about the proposed Devlin Technology Park.
We first invited Chair Wheeler to a town hall held by Supervisor Lawson in January. Chair Wheeler declined, citing a scheduling conflict. Since that time, Devlin was deferred indefinitely, and we again invited her and Lawson to hold a joint town hall.
Lawson quickly replied to our initial request and offered to work around Wheeler’s schedule. Our final invite even suggested holding a town hall alone (without Lawson); however, all three of our requests were ignored by Wheeler and her staff.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 20, Wheeler stated to Lawson, “I don’t intend to have a joint town hall with you, ever.”
Additionally, she made a comment to Lawson, during a Board of Supervisors meeting on May 10, 2022, that she knows what kind of people show up to her town halls.
It has become evident to us that while Wheeler is supposed to represent everyone in the county, she has no intention of ever holding a town hall with the residents of Brentsville or Lawson, especially when it comes to the Devlin Technology Park. Her inactions have been noticed by the community, and Wheeler will see our response in the June primaries.
– Bethany Kelley, Bristow
Editor’s note: This letter was also signed by the following Bristow-area residents:
- Wendy Abbott
- Lisa Agostini
- Bill Annibell
- Ali Aslan
- Joel Becker
- Tammy Blosil
- Pamela Ritchie Borer
- Christy Brown
- Cindy Brown
- Linda Burroughs
- Tony Calabria
- Stephanie Caparoula
- William Caparoula
- Megan Carey
- Vida Carroll
- Ronni Cepillo
- Fareira Charlene
- Albert Cheung
- Bamboo Christina
- Kristin Coleman
- Carrie Cox
- Scott Csernecky
- Paula Daly
- Kim Devine
- Lucia Dorr
- Jon Dow
- Jean Ellis
- Rachel Ellis
- Jan Ellison
- Tom Ellison
- Brett Fitzgerald
- Melissa Fitzgerald
- Ryan Fletcher
- Darryl Forsythe
- Jason Fox
- Donna Gallant
- Alysha Gawhary
- Ronalie Giere
- Amy Goetz
- Carrie Gonzalez
- Rick Goodman
- Maria GP
- Cori Gustman
- Terri Hammersmith
- Leigh Helms
- Jeanne Hickerson
- Agnieszka Howe
- Jorge Irizarry
- Marilyn Karp
- Bethany Kelley
- Karen Kennedy
- Kirby Kennedy
- Roman Kormeluk
- Kathy Kulick
- Erin Lambert
- Amy Smith O-Leary
- Tammy Leiter
- Stephanie Lockhart
- Ian Lovejoy
- Jennifer Lupton
- Molly Lynch
- Jeff Mahoney
- Laura Mahoney
- Catherine Marie
- Jay Markanich
- Elizabeth Martorana
- Cindy McCain
- Elspeth McCormick
- Paige McCullough
- Andrea Mckinney
- Christie Mendez
- Becky Millen
- Mike Mitchell
- Casey Munsch
- Mendy Myers
- Melanie Ochalek Novy
- Terry Obermeyer
- Reena Patil
- Sandesh Patil
- Jordyn Payne
- Mike Phillips
- Susan Phillips
- Mo Plaza
- Steve Pleickhardt
- Stephen Prior
- LouAnne Reuter
- Janice Rice
- Terri Richtmyre
- Bianca Ricketts
- Kim Robinson
- Elaine Romanias
- Brian Rooney
- Linda Sanner
- Donna Sardinian
- Debby Schaan
- Jamie Siller
- Karen Souther
- Ally Stoeger
- Jayne Turley
- Michael Turley
- Chris Webb
- Pat Widener
- Erik Wiesbock
- Michelle Wilburn
- Bill Wright
- Elizabeth Yackel
- Cristen Younts
- The HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia
