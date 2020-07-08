Editor: Those who would erase the past do so to erase the future.
We are who we are because of our history. An honest view of history will show the mistakes we have overcome, highlight the successes we have had, and create a foundation upon which to build a better future.
When the past is destroyed in the name of ideological purity, a vacuum is created; the foundation is demolished. That vacuum can then be filled with an extreme ideology to shape the future. That is why every totalitarian regime – Nazi, communist or Taliban – has burned books and toppled statues. They want to fundamentally transform their nation in their own image.
Many of the leaders of the current violent protests admit that they are Marxists who desire to overturn the nation as it is now structured. Race and noble-sounding slogans are just tactics to stir up emotions, mask their true intentions and further their real goals.
Arlington already has seen the politically-correct warriors manufacture an issue to change the name and trash the history of Washington-Lee High School. With the mobs just across the river destroying anything and everything that does not conform to their world view, the hysterical anarchy will soon return to Arlington. Who knows what their target will be: streets, monuments, cemeteries, the name of the county itself?
When the mobs appear, we should try to remember to look beyond their emotion-laden rhetoric to understand what the radicals are really trying to achieve, and say: No, we will not be manipulated by you.
Michael Driggs, Arlington
