I have lived in the Pageland Lane area of Prince William County for over 25 years. We moved here for the rural nature of the area: no traffic congestion, quiet country lanes and the occasional tractor going down the road.
But then the development came. Thousands of homes in high-density subdivisions were built in the supposed “rural crescent.” The open farmland that we once drove by rapidly became replaced with gated communities and their perimeter walls, numerous houses and golf courses. The development of the former farmland changed more than the view – it brought tremendous traffic to Pageland Lane. We no longer had quiet country roads.
So, I find it ironic – and hypocritical – that residents of these newer subdivisions, such as Heritage Hunt, are objecting to the sale of farmland along Pageland Lane to data centers because it would ruin their view. Progress and growth happen. For these latecomers to complain about losing the “rural nature” of the area by developing farmland, the very thing that their subdivision took away from me, is hard for me to swallow.
Today a great opportunity for everyone has come to the Pageland Lane area – the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway. The latest economic forecast from Prince William staff is that more than $25 billion in capital investment will come to our county with this project. This will have a huge positive impact on our schools, roads and public safety.
The farmers and rural residents along Pageland Lane can escape the urbanization. And unlike the trade of farmland-for-subdivisions, which I was subjected to, the data centers do not bring more traffic. Everyone wins.
– Mark Buscher, Catharpin
(Editor’s note: The writer is among the landowners who would be selling their property if the data centers are approved.)
