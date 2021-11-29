In the Nov. 11 newspaper were two articles regarding data centers.
One article discusses the problems the Planning Commission seems to be having, while the other discusses Supervisor Pete Candland’s yielding to the almighty dollar by joining his neighbors in requesting an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan, which would allow him to sell his “forever home” for much more than he paid for it.
The articles point out that the county already has a 10,000-acre data center overlay district specifically set aside. But it seems the developers want to build centers outside the overlay area.
This made me wonder, has the 10,000 acres set aside for data centers been built out? If not, why is there any consideration of locating data centers elsewhere, particularly taking up space within the Rural Crescent? Is it because the overlay area did not take into consideration the power requirements for these centers?
If that is the case, then someone seriously failed in their research. Or is this simply a case of caving in to developers and Dominion Energy. Things are so utterly fouled up that the county has found it necessary to spend $120,000 of our precious tax dollars for some “consultant” to study areas to expand the data center district along high-transmission power lines. This goes back to my question about what was taken into consideration when the original 10,000-acre overlay district was established.
The Board of County Supervisors and the Planning Commission have much to answer for regarding this. Candland owes his constituents an apology and should seriously consider resigning his position since he is no longer serving his constituents but rather has succumbed to the all-powerful dollar. If he refuses to honorably resign, then a petition for his recall should be instituted immediately.
I would like to ask that someone, anyone, help me understand why the board and the Planning Commission cannot follow the Comprehensive Plan’s data center overlay plan.
– George S. Harris, Manassas
