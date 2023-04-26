Thank you, Kristina Nohe, for your guest column on the litter problem in Prince William County (“Trash Talk: We have a problem, and it reflects poorly on our county,” March 23).
I share Nohe’s concerns about the growing litter problem in Prince William. My wife and I have been proud residents of the county since 2005. We have hosted several friends from northeast Illinois, where we lived previously. All of our guests noticed and commented on how friendly, diverse and clean the county is. However, during a recent visit, our daughter noticed the increased litter. (Since we have been in Prince William, she visits at least twice a year.)
Nohe comments on how litter “affects our quality of life, the environment and our economic viability.” I couldn’t agree more.
She also writes about how litter begets more litter. This unfortunate and true pattern should concern all of us. The answer is not to expect the county, commercial property owners and well-meaning citizen groups to increase their litter clean-up efforts. That only addresses the result of littering.
Instead, we should address the cause, which is that the littering is done by people. We should each demonstrate our pride and respect for where we live, work and play by disposing of litter and trash properly. Our individual and collective efforts will restore the image and pride we have in our communities.
During my first or second year as a resident and worker in Prince William, I attended my first “State of the County” briefing. Sean Connaughton was chair of the Board of County Supervisors. At the end of his very positive briefing, Connaughton shared what he called the three assets of Prince William: We are highly educated, affluent and diverse.
His comments further confirmed that my wife and I had made the right decision to make Prince William our new home. We still feel that way; however, collectively, as residents, we all need to do better by working together on our litter problem, so our county continues to reflect these assets. If we don’t, the problem grows, and eventually contributes to other more serious issues, which could lead to further deterioration of the county we all love and call home.
– Sam Hill, Woodbridge
