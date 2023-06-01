As it stands, firearms are allowed in parks and public places where families and children gather. The Board of County Supervisors has the power to change this and improve the safety for Prince William County residents.
Banning firearms from park property (other than law enforcement officers) is essential to protecting the people who use county parks, is constitutionally sound and needs the support of the community.
Without an ordinance, guns are allowed on baseball and softball fields. These fields are used by children, teenagers and their families to play and watch youth sports. No one should have to worry about a concealed firearm while watching their child play softball. Firearms are allowed into Waterworks Waterpark, where thousands of people swim in the summer. Allowing firearms in this crowded park is reckless and asking for tragedy.
Prohibiting firearms in sensitive areas is constitutional and does not threaten Second Amendment rights. The constitutionality of firearm bans in “sensitive places” such as schools and government buildings has been upheld by the Supreme Court repeatedly.
Urge your county supervisor to prohibit firearms where they don’t belong by sending emails or speaking up at a county meeting. Prince William has a Moms Demand Action group that’s looking for volunteers.
The time to enact change is now – let’s keep our kids safe at public parks.
– Melanie Wiest, Manassas
