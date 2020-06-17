The last few weeks have left me sleepless. I am not upset about the cancellation of my senior prom and high-school graduation.
My thoughts center on deeper issues, and my nights are consumed by questions that bounce around my mind like a ball in a pinball machine.
Police brutality: What can we do? Systemic inequality: What can we do? At the first hint of morning, I set to work and, even after signing every petition, making every call imaginable and speaking directly to the Louisville mayor’s office, as the sun sets on a day of work, a feeling of helplessness sets in on my shoulders.
No matter how many petitions are signed and calls are made, I have seen that American society values black lives and black people less.
Black Lives Matter is a statement that rises to the forefront of the American and global consciousness every couple of years. On the other hand, for black America, “Black Lives Matter” is a daily supplication and an unforgettable reminder that our lives are undervalued and threatened to such an extent that it must be explicitly reinforced that yes, black lives do matter.
When discussing Black Lives Matter, it often comes intertwined with discussions of police brutality. Police brutality is a central topic when analyzing systems that don’t value, and actively take away, black life. Policing in America has origins in slave patrols which were tasked to catch runaway slaves and prevent slave insurrections.
In the Reconstruction Era, Jim Crow Era and beyond, many police institutions were used to enforce segregation and the continued disenfranchisement of black people. The systematic racism that is ingrained in the police is reflected through the hostility with which the police treat black people. It is reflected in the way that police see black life as disposable – they shoot first and ask questions later.
The origins and actions of American policing institutions very clearly point to racism and disregard for the fact that Black Lives Matter.
Systemic racism is multifaceted. While it is crucial to address police brutality when talking about Black Lives Matter, it is imperative that we work to expand the discussion to other aspects of black life, including education, health care, accessibility of food and water, and economic parity.
Why do predominantly black schools receive less funding? Why do teachers have lowered expectations for black students? Why do black women have a significantly higher mortality rate for childbirth? Why do food deserts disproportionately affect black communities and other communities of color? Why do black borrowers have less access to capital and fewer opportunities to realize the American dream of homeownership?
These are all discussions for Black Lives Matter. We must actively push the Black Lives Matter conversations to encompass more topics than just police brutality because there are many other systems that do not value black lives equally.
Going forward, after all of the media coverage dies down, it is crucial that people remember the messages conveyed in these last few weeks. When looking at the world, we must look at it through multiple lenses so that we can see the injustice and racism that exist in plain sight.
Being able to identify racism and discrimination is not enough; taking action against racism is the crucial step. Moving forward, we must bring the ideals behind Black Lives Matter into our own lives, communities and industries. Doctors, be aware of and challenge racism, especially covert racism in the healthcare system, because if you don’t, black lives are at stake. Teachers, advocate for your students in a system that does not champion them. Everyone, challenge your families, friends and the communities you are in . . . do they value black lives? Challenge your own beliefs, and use your voices and privilege for good.
With those efforts, we can create a society that wholly values black lives.
A resident of Vienna, Lewis is a 2020 graduate of George C. Marshall High School and will attend Brown University in the fall.
