COVID-19 has tested all of us. Most of the nation has risen to the challenge, supporting first-responders and working to provide aid to those most in need.
However, some responses have exacerbated the polarization that infects our republic. Fear and anger are brewing, as individuals and communities turn inward.
As co-chairs of the Washington D.C. Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, serving the District of Columbia, Virginia and Maryland, we offer an alternative to being torn apart: social cohesion.
To many, creating positive Muslim-Jewish relations may seem to be one of the hardest accomplishments to achieve. So many obstacles stand in the way, not the least of which is the vexing Arab-Israeli conflict and divisive rhetoric around how best to end it.
But over years of honest conversations and shared action, we have learned that more unites us than divides us.
As Americans who share a commitment to our faiths and to our nation, we have much to do together, not only for our benefit but for America as a whole.
Muslims and Jews each pray for mercy. Ramadan is called in the Quran the “month of mercy.” During the 49-day period between Passover and the holiday of Shavuot, Jews return to the theme of mercy each week.
Through our joint commitment to this important value, this period presents an opportunity for our faith communities to come together, focus on shared needs and values, and pledge to work together toward a common purpose.
In both faith traditions, human life is valued above all else. Jews are commanded to transgress other restrictions, including eating on Yom Kippur, if a life is in jeopardy. Muslims are encouraged by Islamic law to preserve life and prevent harm. For example, if someone has a health issue, they can be exempted from fasting during Ramadan.
It was in that spirit that a broad coalition of Muslims and Jews from across our region gathered recently to celebrate Ramadan “virtually.” Imams from across the region joined rabbis, policy experts, activists, educators, doctors and other committed members of both faith communities in an exploration of our shared value of mercy and how the pandemic is impacting our spiritual lives. We strengthened our friendships and our relationships.
The gathering was virtual, but the warmth of the space we created was palpable.
But this didn’t happen overnight. We have spent years of painstaking work to make it possible. With a commitment to joint concerns, we have advocated together to protect religiously affiliated institutions. We have made a joint call for hearings to assess and address the threat of domestic terrorism to our communities. Now we are working to improve enforcement of hate-crime legislation across the country.
What does expanded social cohesion look like in the U.S.? How can we develop it to make it a stabilizing force in America?
We must begin with a commitment to restoring the common bonds that should unite us. Care for community, respect for the rights of others and attention to our economic situation is a good place to start.
What is the alternative? Conspiracy theories are sweeping the world through social media and other outlets. We are already seeing isolated threats of violence as we pull further and further apart. As the COVID-19 death toll rapidly approaches 100,000 and a presidential election looms, things could get much worse.
We cannot leave this work to self-appointed leaders and the loudest “influencers” on social media. Muslim-Jewish progress required more than leaders to be successful. It required dedicated people who gave their time, presence and attention to do the hard work of thinking together, confronting difficult conversations, building trust and taking social risks to come together.
Let’s not let social distancing become societal distancing. The times demand no less.
Jaka and Ronkin are co-chairs of the Greater Washington D.C. Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, co-convened by the Islamic Society of North America and American Jewish Committee.
