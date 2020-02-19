“There are two sides to every coin.” The saying is most apparent in the expansion of Tysons.
With new developments erected constantly, the population has followed suit. However, growth comes at a cost.
Schools bordering Tysons are debilitated by Tysons’ expansion.As more families establish homes in Tysons, schools are becoming quickly overcrowded. Spring Hill Elementary School clearly and vividly displays this problem.
Less than two miles away from populous Tysons apartment complexes, Spring Hill educates a better part of the elementary-school-age children in Tysons. Spring Hill has been around for 60 years, and Tysons is its biggest threat to date.
Cecilia Smith is a fifth-grade teacher who has been at Spring Hill for many years. She has seen the effect of Tysons on her classes, and she understands the instructional restrictions when “classrooms are way too crowded.”
Mrs. Smith shares that, “in two of my classes, I have 36 kids. I don’t even have enough room for these children.” Yet, not physically being able to fit all students in a classroom is just the tip of the iceberg for the issues of overcrowding.
“Since I have so many kids,” Mrs. Smith explains, “I must modify my activities. I’m not sure that we’ll be able to do some of the fun activities now.”
But that’s not all. This overcrowding places additional stress on overworked and under-compensated teachers. “So [it] doesn’t allow me to take any breaks,” remarks Mrs. Smith, explaining that she now has “no downtime.”
However, the most upsetting fact, which Mrs. Smith points out, is “when we have smaller class sizes, we get to know them better as people.” Now, with the overcrowding, she will “miss the one-on-one interaction.” That interaction is what brings back fond memories of the school. This crucial part of school is being lost.
All this overcrowding isn’t an unfixable problem. However, as Mrs. Smith clarifies, it is “imperative that Fairfax County Public Schools lowers the student-teacher ratio.” The answer is never so simple, but this would prevent most adverse consequences of schoolovercrowding.
Nevertheless, what Mrs. Smith says is not shouts from the peanut gallery. All teachers agree that overcrowding is a serious problem. Teachers adding that “overcrowding affects every part of the school” and “it’s hard to get around in such a tight and crowded school making it hard for people to connect.”
Even with all these problems, schools must adapt. George C. Marshall and McLean high schools have employed several solutions, including temporary teachers, trailers for classrooms and changing catchment areas for schools. However, all these solutions impact students’ well-being.
Temporary teachers could deny students the opportunity to ask questions after school or during a free block. Trailer classrooms are troublesome for new students to find, and may provide an additional hazard during winter months. Changing the catchment areas of schools, tears apart neighborhoods that historically have gone to the same school.
Ultimately, Tysons will continue to expand and grow, leaving schools to adapt. All teachers and educators know the effects of overcrowding.
The show still goes on, but immediate action is necessary to stabilize schools neighboring Tysons.
