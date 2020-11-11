Few can name which groups the Godspeed and the Arabella brought to America. They were the Jamestown colonists in 1607 and the Puritans to Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630, respectively.
But the Mayflower, which brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth in 1620, has sailed into history and ranks as one of the world’s most famous ships.
As many these days promote a “cancel culture,” with numerous monuments honoring prominent leaders and historical events being torn down, and a ferocious debate raging over slavery, racism and American exceptionalism, discussing the 400th anniversary of the initial landing of the Mayflower is a daunting task.
Nevertheless, this event deserves to be carefully examined.
The Pilgrims are best known for their zeal to worship God as their consciences directed; for the celebration they shared with the Wampanoag in 1621 to thank God for their successful harvest; and for the (underwhelming) rock in Plymouth commemorating their arrival.
More recently, the Pilgrims have been lambasted for their religious intolerance; for stealing Native American lands; and for killing or enslaving Indians who resisted.
As is often the case, the history of the Pilgrims is more complicated than any one-sided assessments suggest, and reality must be separated from myths. As John Turner argues in “They Knew They Were Pilgrims: Plymouth Colony and the Contest for American Liberty” (2020), the history of Plymouth is far from simple.
Turner stresses that the Pilgrims are significant because they created a church that permitted laypeople to elect their own officers and exercise discipline over one another, and devised a political framework with a substantial amount of (albeit male-only) participation.
The Pilgrims are known, however, primarily for the large role they have played in subsequent American history; they frequently have been used to reimagine and reinvent the nation’s history.
During the early national and antebellum eras, ministers, scholars and politicians often extolled the Pilgrims. Yale president Timothy Dwight, historian George Bancroft and President John Quincy Adams, for example, saw direct connections between the Mayflower Compact and the Declaration of Independence, and portrayed the Pilgrims as progenitors of democracy.
This portrait of the Pilgrims as the forerunners of republicanism reached a peak in the sermons and orations celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage in 1820. Daniel Webster helped propel the Pilgrims from regional to national repute in one of his speeches. Webster, as Cory Higdon explains, insisted that the Pilgrims possessed the qualities and characteristics the American experiment required to succeed, and he employed their history to thwart efforts to spread slavery. Plymouth rested on a moral framework, Webster asserted, which, in turn, was based on residents’ religious piety and devotion to God.
As Americans celebrated the 300th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival, many Americans used the Pilgrims’ story to assist in their struggle against Bolshevism.
The Pilgrims were not the forefathers of abolitionism; they enslaved Native Americans. Nor were they thoroughgoing proponents of liberty; religious dissenters were second-class citizens in Plymouth.
Nevertheless, their “complicated legacy of human bondage and unresolved debates about liberty,” as Turner puts it, as well as their quest to obtain religious freedom, need to be remembered as we celebrate the 400th anniversary of their arrival.
Gary Scott Smith is a professor of history emeritus at Grove City College and is a fellow for faith and politics with the Institute for Faith and Freedom. He is the author of a number of works, including “Religion in the Oval Office” (Oxford University Press, 2015), “Faith and the Presidency from George Washington to George W. Bush” (Oxford University Press, 2009) and “Heaven in the American Imagination” (Oxford University Press, 2011).
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.