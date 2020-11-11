Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.