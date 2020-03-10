Everyone can agree that overcrowding in schools is a problem. It overloads teachers and administrators, and students miss out on more personalized instruction and just become a number – one of too many. Everyone loses.
It’s an issue in need of a solution, and last month, the Arlington School Board got one passed. Unfortunately, it was, simply put, the worst one they could have come up with, and one with which the majority of APS parents disagree.
“We are faced with so much uncertainty,” said Erin Freas-Smith, a PTA president, “because the plan was totally and completely not thought through.”
The School Board decided that, in the 2021-22 school year, more than 2,000 elementary school students would be redistributed throughout four institutions across the county.
This redistribution, the board says, will reduce overcrowding, increase access to recreation space and athletic fields, and help the school system keep up with the growing county’s needs. But it probably won’t play out how they anticipate.
Although the school swap may even out the size of student bodies across the four schools, it doesn’t take into account the geographic, economic and educational restrictions it will impose on the affected families and students.
Under the new plan, the majority of students currently attending McKinley Elementary will be moved to a new elementary school in Westover. All students currently attending Arlington Traditional community school will then move into the McKinley building, and the Key Immersion school’s students, currently benefiting from a Spanish-language immersion program, will move to the Arlington Traditional school building, leaving the Key building to become a new neighborhood school for the growing county.
When it was first proposed in late 2019, the plan was met with significant pushback from Arlington parents. Indeed, this mandated school swap fails to consider that – for many families – nearby schools, or ones withspecific curriculum like the Key Immersion program, play a central role in decisions about where to live and work.
To suddenly move a child’s school to a location that’s less accessible on foot or by public transit means that lower-income families without cars, or families with parents who rely on specific bus routes to navigate between work and their child’s school, will be unfairly penalized. And the superintendent fails to realize that her suggestion that students unwilling to move could enroll in their neighborhood school is a bit of a Sophie’s choice for parents who want to ensure that consistency of curriculum for their child.
“We’ve asked for help,” Freas-Smith said, “and all we’ve gotten is a lack of willingness to engage with us.”
These changes also mean that many students would be separated from their friends and social communities (another priority of many parents), which would be particularly harmful considering that social-emotional learning and maintaining friendships is known to be a critical part of development for children ages 5-12.
While focused on filling the new elementary school in Westover (planned in anticipation of this move and well before the swap was voted on), the School Board has blissfully ignored data from its own 2018 boundary report, showing that space demands could be filled if they had just modified student neighborhood boundaries for the same schools going forward. That would’ve allowed students to remain placed in schools closer to their house while also allowing the school district to save money by limiting the number of additional transit resources needed to get students to school.
Other sensible alternatives – such as constructing additions to current buildings or purchasing and repurposing nearby buildings – were overlooked.
Another viable alternative could have been introducing vouchers into Arlington Public Schools, allowing students to consider public or charter schools in their area. Similarly, tax credits could’ve been given to parents willing (and able) to help eliminate overcrowding by voluntarily sending their children to schools outside their neighborhoods.
These approaches put more control back into the hands of the parents, who deserve to be able to send their child to the school, location and learning programs that best meet their needs.
APS’ actions are a prime example of a systemic problem in public schools across the United States – a top-down problem-solving approach that prioritizes expediency for administrators over the needs of the parents and students.
Though this redistribution, and the inevitable fallout, won’t happen until next year, hopefully other school districts around the nation will learn from this episode. When considering changes, the voices of the parents are what matter most.
Rachel Tripp is a Young Voices Education Fellow writing from Washington, D.C.
