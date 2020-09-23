Editor: When I think about who I would like to represent my family and me in Congress, I would like a leader who has chosen to step up to make a difference, bring about needed change and listen to the concerns of constituents.
I do not want a career politician who has taken his seat for granted, painted himself as a moderate while his voting record does not demonstrate that. I also do not want someone who seems more concerned about “walking in line” with a particular political party versus aligning with the views of the district.
Where am I located? The 11th Congressional District, represented since 2009 by Gerry Connolly. While his home district is just miles from Capitol Hill, he has not been truly in touch with the needs of his district.
What does Connolly’s voting record look like? It aligns 94 percent of the time with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. I really do not see my neighbors aligning very closely with a member of Congress who calls to directly dismantle the Minneapolis police department and refers to this police department as a cancer.
I for one, would love to hear directly from Rep. Connolly on how he stands on the issues, but to add insult to injury, he has not just requested to limit debates with his opponent, but he has actually refused to debate her. If there is nothing to hide and he can fully demonstrate that his work since 2009 has been to directly represent the needs of his congressional district, what question on the debate stage could be too hard to answer?
Connolly’s opponent is Manga Anantatmula, a first-generation immigrant from India and brought with her a deep understanding of the importance of standing up for freedom and justice.
She worked hard to achieve U.S. citizenship and received her security clearance to work with the Department of Defense and later to go on to work for federal government departments and agencies – such as Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and the Department of Homeland Security. She has been a small-business owner and a consultant and gained expertise in defense acquisitions and program management. Her husband now serves as a professor, and her son chose to join NROTC in his freshman year and was commissioned as the U.S. Navy officer after completing his undergraduate studies.
Anantatmula can identify with the plight of so many hard-working Americans and immigrants who never have once taken for granted the privilege and blessing of living in the U.S. and Virginia. Her persistence and the example of hard work, and never giving up, is not just one I personally admire but one that many constituents in the 11th District can be inspired by and identify with.
Are you interested in keeping the status quo in the 11th District? Or are you interested in a fresh voice, a new perspective, and someone who is willing to put partisan politics aside and actually focus on the issues that matter most to the district?
Unfortunately, Rep. Connolly is sending a clear message to his constituents that he is not interested in discussing policy issues with his rising-star opponent. Why? Does he have something to hide? Is he fearful that his record is more one of smokescreens and mirrors?
Elizabeth McCauley, Annandale
