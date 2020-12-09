Editor: One nation under authoritarian rule. American citizen voices and opinions stifled. These are the nightmarish fears that American citizens consider when they hear the word “censorship.”
As a teenager, I believe that free speech is a core value of American democracy. America is about freedom, and censorship is supposedly about infringing on human rights. Or is it?
What if censorship actually keeps us free? What if censorship is what we all need?
I’m a TikTok user. In our current pandemic, my school has been closed, so I’ve especially been a fan of the ability to connect with friends. Scrolling on my phone, cracking up, and jamming to music brightens my day; TikTok is a way for teenagers and children to escape from the problems brought on by isolation.
That being said, I am not naive enough to disregard the security risks that TikTok imposes.
Today, security is digital. This comes with a lot of problems, as many hackers and opportunists can acquire personal information and use it for material gain or for foreign enemy intelligence.
TikTok is currently downloaded on 100 million American cell phones and has been accused of using and taking people’s private information overseas. Our government is attempting to censor TikTok to protect American citizens from vulnerabilities.
The truth is that censorship is a fundamental part of keeping Americans safe. How would you feel living in a world with no restrictions? Where teens like me (and those even younger) can be targeted by nicotine and vaping ads, or exposed to inappropriate material?
Without censorship, we would likely experience objectionable content. It’s not that far of a leap to stalking, harassment, or sexual exploitation.
As a TikTok user myself, I want to feel secure when scrolling through the many videos available to me, whether it’s because the content is appropriate or my personal information is protected.
Censorship plays a substantial role in moderating the amount of harmful content online and on television for kids. With almost 500 million youth using social media daily, it is vital for these children to be protected. Social-media platforms have set up restrictions and used censorship via policy agreements as a solution, but it may not be enough.
There is good reason for the federal government to be suspicious of the potential harm posed by video-capable social media such as TikTok, let alone the threat of blackmail or espionage against vulnerable users.
Though censorship is a buzzword, the reality is that censorship is what we all need. While I don’t think a total ban on TikTok is necessary, because people should be able to post and view content safely, I do believe that the federal government should enforce more regulations on TikTok and other social media platforms.
A democratic country relies on the safety of the general public, and censorship has done plenty to protect us. The majority of Americans want the freedoms that censorship offers.
We should all tap “LIKE!” on censorship.
Preston Lieu, Falls Church
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.