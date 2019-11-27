Editor: Housing-justice advocates and passionate community leaders packed the Arlington County Board meeting last March for the board’s vote on a $23 million Amazon corporate-aid plan, which passed 5-0.
Since then, the County Board has initiated “Housing Arlington” and, at its Nov. 16 meeting, addressed amendments to the zoning ordinance and General Land Use Plan, all with the good intention of enhancing affordable housing in Arlington.
Still, the Amazon public-relations debacle leaves a sour taste. Even with the recent $3 million contribution by Amazon to the Arlington Community Foundation, questions remain:
• Is $3 million simply a drop in the bucket?
• What metrics and criteria are available to gauge the Amazon impact on affordable housing?
• How will the County Board hold Amazon accountable as a good, reliable corporate partner?
I believe Arlingtonians treasure a diverse community where healthy development raises all of our neighbors – and unhealthy gentrification is shunned. However, because deciphering between development and gentrification is not always obvious, accountability and transparency are essential.
As I do my seminary work at Wesley Theological, I’m reminded that accountability and transparency are core characteristics of Jesus, and ones to which many of our leaders aspire. I urge our County Board to stay true to these characteristics.
David Kennedy, Arlington
