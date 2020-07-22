Editor: I can see it now: more trash to report from residents and visitors of the rich people directly across the street who’ll use sidewalks in front of my house as another form of entitlement.
Despite the size of theirs, residents and guests leave their garbage in my yard and on my side of the street, including cans, bottles (of alcoholic type and others), cigarettes and other trash from people devoid of decency. They park on my side of the street even though there’s plenty of space on their side – another form of entitlement.
I refuse to support sidewalks on our street at all. It’s a narrow street, to boot. I will never support a sidewalk on my side of the street.
Dave Minyard, Vienna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.