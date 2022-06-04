Editor: Your recent coverage concerning the achievement gap in Arlington Public Schools was thoughtful rather than the usual hysteria. However, no school system anywhere is solely responsible for the learning gap, and no amount of money thrown at the learning gap will fix the problem.
The learning problem originates in each individual student’s broken home, disinterested, perhaps addicted parent/s, no respect for education in the home, limited ability to speak or understand English, abuse and brutality in the home, and on and on.
Social decay is the root of the problem. Overworked teachers can’t fix that.
Diana Wade, Arlington
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.