Editor: The Arlington government’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund (AHIF) offsets the cost of building rental housing to make it more affordable for individuals and families with low and moderate incomes.
The county government, for many years, has supported AHIF to the current $16 million annually, with $25 million requested by housing advocates for fiscal 2021.
An investment of $25 million in loan funds would help fund 300 new or renovated units around the county this coming year, half the county’s own goal of 600 units a year. Once the units are developed, affordable housing developers repay their AHIF loans so that these funds can be reinvested in future affordable developments.
Given Arlington’s densification over the past 40-plus years, the market for affordability has continued to evaporate. Low-income families have borne the brunt of this market. In fact, about 30,000 Arlingtonians are earning an average of $36,000 a year and barely hanging on, many of them having lived here for years and anticipate leaving or being forced out by skyrocketing housing costs.
As our County’s “big guys” continue to grapple with “shared density,” “missing middle,” the “Amazon effect” and ongoing construction of “big city” buildings, we must “backstop” and hold harmless the “little guys” who want to be here to stay. Let’s start with $25 million in fiscal 21 and follow it with a $100 million human-capital bond in fiscal 2022.
Mark Riley, Arlington
