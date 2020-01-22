Editor: Last year, more than 1,500 students graduated from Arlington high schools, and many of those accomplished youth are immigrants.
Some have had to overcome many obstacles due to their immigration status, even though they have lived in Virginia since early childhood. They have known no other home; they are, for all practical purposes, Americans.
And like so many young Americans, they are determined to succeed in life and to give back to their communities.
Unfortunately, when applying to attend Virginia’s public colleges, these students face barriers. Current Virginia law bars them from paying in-state tuition rates – regardless of whether they graduated from a Virginia high school; have lived in Virginia since they were toddlers; or live in families that pay taxes in Virginia.
This is a huge barrier: At George Mason University, out-of-state tuition is over $37,000, compared to just over $13,000 for in-state tuition.
For nine years, the Dream Project, through mentoring and scholarship programs, has worked to ensure that immigration status does not prevent these bright young Virginians from pursuing higher education.
Now we have an unparalleled opportunity to offer more hope to these students. The General Assembly is considering tuition equity bills that allow all Virginia graduates, regardless of immigration status, to pay in-state tuition rates. Gov. Northam has pledged his support.
If this legislation becomes law, Virginia will join 20 other states – including California and Texas – that allow ALL of their high-school graduates to pursue their dreams.
I urge the General Assembly to adopt tuition equity for all Virginians. It will be an important investment in our local businesses and economy, and it is the right thing to do.
Lizzette Arias, Arlington
Arias is executive director of the Dream Project.
