[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: If we’re not careful, bees are going to go extinct, bringing coffee, apples, cherry blossoms, the wildflowers in the Blue Ridge Mountains and our entire way of life with them.
Yet, people spray their lawns everyday with neonicotinoids, or neonics – a pesticide that interferes with bees’ brains, makes it harder for baby bees to find their way home, and ultimately kills the bees.
Of course, it’s not these people’s fault; most of them probably don’t know the harm that they’re doing.
The blame should be instead on companies that sell neonic-pesticides – companies including our new neighbor here in Arlington, Amazon. Even though companies like Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart and Ace Hardware have taken neonics off their shelves, Amazon continues to sell these harmful products.
As they move into our backyard, Arlintonians should demand that Amazon take an important step to save the bees and stop selling neonics. Even as Prime members, we can’t overnight ship a new species.
Zack Szlezinger, Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.