Editor: In his “Teeing Off” column of Aug. 12, Dave Facinoli discusses the 105-pitch maximum allowed to pitchers at the recent American Legion District 17 baseball tournament.
American Legion National recommends seven-innings games for league and local district playoffs. The national organization does allow the nine-inning option for league play and local playoffs, but does not change the maximum pitch count for teams playing the nine-inning option – nor should they.
Here in District 17, the nine-inning-game option has been a unanimous decision by coaches for years. Everyone plays under the same rules, and knows them before the season starts.
When teams reach the state and regional, all games are seven innings.
Bob Romano, Arlington
Romano is commissioner of District 17 American Legion Baseball.
