Editor: In light of the County Board’s adoption of an update to the Community Energy plan that envisions carbon neutrality by 2050, I would like to offer a suggestion for a simple first step.
It is simple because all that is required is a vote by the board to require landscaping companies operating in the county to cease using equipment that relies upon the use of fossil fuels.
As an added benefit, there will be a tremendous reduction in noise pollution when those two-cycle lawnmowers and leafblowers are no longer heard year-round. How often does the County Board get such an incredible opportunity to do the right thing at such little cost?
But I would like to make one request: Don’t bow to the landscaping companies’ expected demand that they be given two to three years to make these changes. The equipment is available now, and the need for the change is urgent.
Steve Johnston, Arlington
