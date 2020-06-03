Editor: Recently, a Wikipedia rabbit hole led me to an article about a long-defunct Virginia political party.
Though I attended school in Virginia from first grade through college, I never heard of the Readjuster Party. But isn’t that what we need? I want the Readjusters to make a comeback. After all, early Republicans were more like today’s Democrats, and vice versa. Then there are the Trumpers, who are nominally Republicans, but actually bear little resemblance.
Readjusters are what we need. What do you think: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Readjuster_Party.
How I wish I had studied African-American history!
Laura Bligh, Vienna
