Editor: Now that the Arlington County Board has instituted an “anything goes” policy as stated in your recent article [“Co. Board Adopts Bathroom Policy,” July 25], I suppose men who used to get arrested for exposing themselves can now just head to the nearest county-government ladies room and do their thing.
They used to go to the library, but the drag queens have taken that over, so I guess it is good that our elected officials has provided a new venue for perpetrating their crime.
Jenny Sullivan, Arlington
