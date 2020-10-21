Editor: I am in favor of passing the state constitutional amendment on redistricting. There are many reasons for favoring a citizen-redistricting commission, including fairness, transparency and inclusion.
The contentious fight around this initiative has brought out two truths: everyone hates gerrymandering, and no one willingly gives up power.
While many Democratic legislators initially were in favor of the amendment, that changed when they took control of the legislature. Voters should consider that strongly in judging the arguments, pro and con.
Voters also should take note of the many nonpartisan national organizations that have endorsed the amendment, as well as Virginia politicians such as Tim Kaine, Mark Warner and Don Beyer.
The amendment moves Virginia forward in the fight for fair redistricting.
Elaine Braverman, Arlington
