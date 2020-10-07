Editor: The distance-learning model that the Arlington Public School (APS) system has implemented is putting my children at risk of foreseeable and potentially irreparable damage.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines the many harms children face when deprived of the opportunity to physically attend school: severe learning loss, impairment of social and emotional skills, mental-health damage. My experience confirms as much, as my children are despondent in their relative isolation and falling behind academically.
In choosing to maintain an extended distance-learning regimen for most students, APS has made the implicit determination that it sees the potential suffering a spike in COVID-19 cases might cause as a worse harm than the very real suffering the county’s children are experiencing right now. This thinking reflects shortsighted priorities.
APS must do its part to end what amounts to an unprecedented psychological experiment on our children and offer in-person instruction to all APS students that want it – sooner rather than later. Given Arlington’s relatively low transmission rates, effectiveness of masks and data from schools that already have opened, APS should proceed in line with the CDC’s suggested strategies for, at most, communities with minimal to moderate transmission.
While I sympathize with staff reluctant to return to their workplace, absent significant COVID-19 risk factors, fear should not drive decision-making for an entire community, and it should not outweigh a child’s right to the education for which my tax dollars pay.
Karen Simpson, Arlington
