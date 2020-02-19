Editor: Arlington Public Schools should not blanket-affirm gender transition in children for three reasons.
1. Children cannot evaluate long-term consequences.
The brain’s prefrontal cortex, which manages planning, impulse-inhibition, and goal-directed behavior, doesn’t mature until adulthood. We don’t even give a teen the car keys until she is at least sixteen, drives under instruction for forty hours, takes a class, and passes an exam.
By assuming an always-affirm position on gender, APS fails to protect children from predators who profit from their medicalization. When 27,000 girls create GoFundMe pages for double mastectomies, gatekeepers are not doing their jobs to prevent children amputating healthy body parts and taking drugs with grim health outcomes.
2. No two people are the same.
Nowhere in any field – medical, psychological, or educational – do we apply a one-size-fits-all approach to anything. Autism, anorexia, trauma, and other diagnoses are strongly represented in the transgender community. Do these disorders co-occur because one causes the other? Are they both caused by a third factor? Or random coincidence? If we can’t answer that, we can’t discern one best treatment.
3. Facts do not support APS policy.
Thousands of detransitioners have taken to YouTube, begging others not to make the same mistakes. All 10 studies on child desisters conclude that most children align with their birth sex if they pass through puberty naturally.
A 30-year Swedish study concludes, “[Transsexuals], after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behavior and psychiatric morbidity . . .”
Deception and flawed science are all that support affirmation-only. A Canadian review describes the WPATH’s Standards of Care as riddled with bias.
To adopt an affirm-in-every-case policy is at best APS’s lazy roll-over to corporate activist bullies, and at worst the complicit destruction of vulnerable children. Facts do not defend this policy, and ignoring the preponderance of evidence against it is criminal.
Maria Keffler, Arlington
(1) comment
Ms. Keffler is 100% correct. So, APS will continue to go their reckless & irresponsible route of confusing the children. Great work APS!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.