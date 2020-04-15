Editor: Arlington Public Schools students are needlessly being deprived of a meaningful education.
In an April 9 e-mail, the school system notified parents that their kids won’t be taught any new concepts this academic year, despite schools’ ability to teach them at home using electronic devices. That violates students’ right to be educated under Virginia’s Constitution.
The schools admit that “students in grades 3-12 have their own devices, which allows us to deliver learning opportunities to them in a streamlined and efficient manner.”
Despite that, the schools say they won’t each anything new: “As part of our commitment to ensuring equity of access to new learning for all students, concepts that students would have normally learned during the fourth quarter will be introduced in September, at the start of the 2020-21 school year.”
“Equity” is no reason to deprive kids of an education. On April 9, the Secretary of Education said schools should teach new material, not just subjects they previously covered, to students learning at home. Education Department guidance says nothing in federal law prevents distance learning or online education.
In other school systems, students continue to be taught – and graded on – new concepts, such as my nephew’s school in another state.
Hans Bader,Arlington
Bader is a former attorney for the U.S. Department of Education.
