Editor: Like many Arlington parents of children in Arlington Public Schools (APS), I was distressed to see interim Superintendent Cintia Johnson describe as “very probable” a scenario where the 2020-21 school year would begin with distance learning only.
I believe most parents agreed with the closure of schools this spring in response to overwhelming concern about COVID-19. That decision gave both parents and schools several months to experiment with how to make distance learning effective.
As the parent of a fifth-grader and seventh-grader, my view is that this experiment has shown that distance learning amounts to abandoning our responsibility to educate our children.
Both of my children were fortunate to have excellent teachers, but no amount of good intentions and “equitable access” (as APS strives to provide) can make up for the fundamental flaws in distance learning for school age children.
Most school-age children do not have the self-discipline for the focused self-study required to learn new material. Moreover, expecting our teachers, gifted though they may be, to see when a child fails to grasp a concept and to work with that child to see the “light come on” is a broadband fantasy.
In short, distance learning only works where parents have the time and means to become de-facto teachers. This situation is stressful when parents telework and impossible for parents who work outside the home (which disproportionately affects lower-income families).
COVID-19 is an unfortunate reality of our “new normal” until a vaccine is widely available. Abandoning the education of our children through distance-learning is not an acceptable response. APS must provide in-person classes to hold them. Distance-learning can be an alternative for those teachers and families that choose it.
Dan Schmelling, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.