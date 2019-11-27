Editor: As the Arlington School and County Boards convene for a joint work session that will likely focus on capital-improvement plans, it is important for these bodies to reflect on a case study in problematic planning in Westover.
Some 10 years ago, Arlington Public Schools (APS) determined that there was sufficient elementary-school capacity in the Westover area and that a neighborhood school was not needed at the Reed School site. Accordingly, APS built a very nice preschool facility as part of the Westover Library project.
As this preschool opened, it was immediately apparent that multiple elementary schools in the area were terribly overcrowded. APS had made a mistake in placing the preschool in the midst of this exploding elementary-school demand.
APS leaders then decided that the answer to this problem would be to build large additions at McKinley and Ashlawn elementary schools. Despite this added capacity and a redistricting effort, these schools, along with its neighbor Glebe Elementary, were immediately overcrowded. McKinley never even moved its triple-wide trailer. APS had yet again made a mistake in counting the number of students in the Westover area.
Being 0-for-2 at solving the student-population problem surrounding Westover, APS finally concluded that, yes, the Reed site in Westover really needed to be neighborhood school, and the (not even adolescent-aged) preschool needed to be torn down. In its place would finally be a neighborhood school that would allow it – and McKinley, Ashlawn and Glebe – to serve the continually growing population in a reasonable manner.
Alas, despite this mistake-filled history and the final redemptive realization that the Westover area needed sufficient elementary-school capacity, APS staff is now arguing that Westover really does not need more capacity, and that 700 new “choice” students from around the county should be bused into McKinley.
So APS seems to be saying: “You know that the preschool we shouldn’t have built and then finally tore down to add elementary-school capacity? Err, sorry, we really didn’t need to do any of that.”
After watching this mess unfold over the years, perhaps this quixotic and remarkable history can be explained very simply – there is a lot of need in the two-mile area surrounding Westover. So don’t bus in 700 new students. Just let all these schools be properly-sized, successful neighborhood schools filled with hundreds of walkers.
Tom Fatouros, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.