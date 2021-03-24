[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington Parents for Education issued the following statement last week:
The news that Arlington Public Schools (APS) will remain in “hybrid” for the rest of the school year shows that the superintendent and School Board continue to disregard Virginia guidance and deprioritize students.
There are three more months of school that APS could be using to begin to address learning loss and help our students struggling emotionally.
Instead, Superintendent Francisco Durán chose to abandon efforts for more days of in-person instruction, even though research continues to confirm every day that in-person instruction is safe.
APS has waitlists of students who want to return in person but are being told no, and now the superintendent is saying that “no” is the answer for the three full months remaining to the school year. None of these decisions on whether students can actually go to school have been presented to or voted on by the School Board.
Rather than committing to putting students first, Durán is committing to forcing students to learn from home even if they want to be in person, and even as case rates fall, metrics improve and other school districts try to accelerate rather than stall in-person return.
This decision should be reversed, immediately.
