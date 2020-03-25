Editor: Is the “new normal” a great mistake?
Much has been written about the human toll and toil resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, and yet the opportunity cost for the dramatic actions we have taken and will take to curb human interactions has yet to be measured.
This Monday, we received a preview of times to come, as Gov. Northam unfortunately closed all public schools in Virginia this academic year.
How do we know if we are taking prudent measures, if we fail to ignore the opportunity cost to innovation and impact resulting from our draconian actions to curtail public gatherings, public education and business travel? Is it acceptable, for example, to have the new normal be to meet only virtually for public education? Is it acceptable to have to sit behind our computers and convene only virtually while trying to solve the world’s most intractable challenges?
We are now seemingly overreacting to an extent that could cause colossal economic hardships in hardworking families in Virginia for far too many for years to come. Our handling of the crisis may well be viewed 20 years from now as the “great mistake” – because the impacts of recent measures to curtail how society works at its core seem likely to dwarf any short-term accruing public-health benefits. We need a more measured response to the crisis.
We are being caught up in the moment, and left-leaning politicians – however well-intentioned – do not have all the right answers. The resolve to push back must come from the ground up, to restore some sense of normalcy in public gatherings as a fundamental right and necessity, and to usher in a new math for measuring public-health risk and society’s pandemic preparedness.
I hope I’m wrong, but I believe we may be doing more harm than good.
Mark Tulay, Vienna
You have no idea how serious this disease is; how rapidly it spreads. Yes there's a financial cost but for once, state leadership has made the right moves to prevent the hospitals from being overrun.
This is not just the flu; this is way more contagious and much less survivable and all you can think about is the value of your 401K.
