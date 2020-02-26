Editor:
Most people who know me, know I think outside the box – frankly, way out of the box!
I was pleased to see that Amazon and Arlington County are collaborating on a large solar investment –a project for over 100 megawatts near Danville. It helps the county government and Amazon meet their claims that they are progressive on the issue of climate change.
I only wish they are gone further with it, and in doing so, over double the renewable benefit.
Technology in solar energy has come a long way, baby! Instead of getting about 15 percent conversion of the sun’s energy, we can now get over 30 percent conversion. (Now, I won’t say it’s easy, because it’s not.)
Here’s how that can be done. First, by using concentrating solar-energy technology. Though it is only done in very hot and dry parts of the world now, it makes as much sense in our region, if it is combined with the collection and seasonal storage of the waste heat and reuse of the heat in colder months. All of this is being done now, just not in this combination … yet.
In Alberta, the Canadian government, the construction and solar industries and the people teamed up to do the first solar-heated community. It has been operating since 2012 and it is hugely successful. It provides nearly 100 percent of the heating for a small community.
Part of the reason that a similar effort has not flourished in our climate yet is because it is water-intensive. Cooling towers are needed to condense water after it is run through a generator as steam and return it to the process to be reused.
In our climate, if we store a big part of that excess heat, less water needs to be evaporated in cooling towers, AND that heat can be used for heating.
Kevin Chisholm, PE, Arlington
Chisholm is owner of MAEC, a consulting engineering firm.
