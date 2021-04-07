[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: Did anyone really expect the Arlington County Board to save the Febrey-Lothrop (Rouse) estate?
County Board members looked at the site and saw dollar signs. A developer will put $2-million-dollar homes there and the county government will gain in real-estate taxes. More money to waste on vanity or unnecessary projects, more money to hand over to the untouchable School Board without any accountability on how it is spent.
They must have thought: Why waste this opportunity in favor of preservation or parkland?
When the County Board has already decided what it wants, no citizen input at their meetings or actual protests will change anything.
Carolyn Clemente, Arlington
