Editor: Well, it did not take long after regaining their 5-0 majority for the Democrats on the Arlington County Board to resurrect the Columbia Pike bus stops – now new and improved, and a steal at a mere $412,000 apiece.
Imagine: You can get a 10-foot-by-20-foot plastic roof and backboard for only the price of a couple of low-end condominiums. If they were houses, they would not even qualify as affordable housing. Perhaps they can be used as homeless shelters – as they may be anyway.
Compare this with a nice barn-style 12-foot-by-20-foot building from Home Depot. You could by about 80 of them for the price of a single bus stop.
Tom Hafer, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.