Editor: Arlington County Board Chairman Libby Garvey recently e-mailed a statement to a number of constituents, noting that she and three other board members were “disappointed” in fellow board member Christian Dorsey’s “lack of judgment” for (1) accepting a donation to his campaign from a union of Metro workers, (2) failing to report it in a timely manner, and (3) not returning it in a timely manner.
But…
(1) The donation was perfectly legal and not in violation of any code of ethics. Dorsey was running for re-election. He solicited campaign contributions, as other board members have done. The union made one. No foul.
(2) Dorsey reported the contribution to the County Board in a timely manner as required by law.
Had he not done so, the County Board would be right to be concerned and to consider acting in response. But it was Dorsey’s failure to report it in a timely manner to the Metro board, not the County Board, that has raised concerns.
This was a matter between Dorsey and the Metro board and, according to the Metro board chair, it has been settled. The County Board has no role to play here.
Dorsey has acknowledged his tardiness in disclosing the contribution and apologized for it. After the Metro board removed him from its finance committee, he voluntarily resigned from the Metro board itself to eliminate even the appearance that the donation might influence his judgment.
(3) The chair of the Metro board affirmed that Dorsey’s resignation from the Metro board relieved him of any obligation to repay the donation. Dorsey would have been required to repay the donation “if he were to continue on the board,” the Metro board chair stated, but “When he resigned…the issue [was] effectively resolved.”
To his credit, however, Dorsey has publicly committed to repaying the donation anyway. This would be a voluntary action on Dorsey’s part, so no standard of timeliness can be applied. He cannot be faulted for taking as long as he needs to make a good-faith effort to obtain and repay the $10,000 in question.
I urge County Board members to take a deep breath, stop the finger-wagging and focus their attention instead on the many weightier matters that await their judgment and action.
Garvey wrote, “We are considering what, if any, are the next appropriate steps to take.”
The answer clearly is: None.
Jeffrey Liteman, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.