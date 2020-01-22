Editor: In a recent letter, Suzanne Smith Sundburg noted: “one must ask how anyone living in Arlington today could believe that ‘upzoning’ low-density residential sites will solve the affordable-housing shortage . . . upzoning, by any name, will not make Arlington’s housing more affordable.”
Her letter was quite right, and it also seems to me that the picture she has painted can be made more useful by stepping back from its Arlington-only focus.
Arlington is a very small part of the regional housing market. The rest of the region has skyrocketing housing prices and constrained supply, too, and Arlington building any plausible number of units will not provide an effective increase in supply that would drive down prices.
Absent a big increase in regional housing supply, units in Arlington by themselves will have almost no perceptible effect on supply, and will just jam up our already inadequate parks and schools with people happy to pay giant rents to be here.
The Council of Governments has recognized the regional nature of the problem by setting targets for the jurisdictions in the region – those for the District of Columbia (36,000) and Montgomery County (41,000) are in some contention within those governments, but for us to be in the same range per existing resident, we would be a bit under 10,000 – more than that would be carrying more than our share of the load.
Seems to me that much of what is going on is pressure on the County Board from housing advocates inside Arlington, rather than a sober consideration of our reasonable share to address this region-wide issue.
Dave Schutz, Arlington
