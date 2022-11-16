Editor: If the Arlington County Board is so concerned about affordable housing, as it claims to be, why did its members approve the plan for 40 $2-million-dollar homes on the old Rouse estate? Why didn’t they require Toll Brothers to build townhouses and multi-units there?
And why let another apartment building on South Carlin Springs Road be renovated into higher rents and residents be displaced?
It all comes down to appeasing builders and looking for more revenue to waste.
This County Board is the biggest group of hypocrites we’ve had in my long memory.
Carolyn Clemente, Arlington
