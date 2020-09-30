Editor: Recently, the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) sent summer-camp contractors an amendment to their contracts, stating that registration for all summer camps will now be handled entirely and exclusively by DPR.
Based upon conversations with former DPR employees, the true purpose of this amendment is to recoup the money ($133,413) that the parks department lost the county as a result of the bankruptcy of American In-Line Skating, a former summer-camp contractor.
This new registration will include a $4 administration fee per camper, as well as provide DPR exclusive control over all summer-camp registration fees paid by parents regardless of whether the fees are for DPR’s camps or contractor’s camps. The amendment also conditions payment of camp contractors upon submission and approval of an invoice, and grants DPR up to 45 days to pay summer-camp contractors.
Many of the camps that summer-camp contractors run are one- to two-week camps over the course of the summer. Summer-camp contractors are individuals and small businesses that cannot survive a 45-day payment cycle.
Summer-camp contractors understand and appreciate efforts to improve the summer-camp-registration process. While summer-camp contractors have tried to engage DPR in discussions regarding this amendment, staff has consistently rebuffed such efforts. Although county officials frequently invoke the “Arlington Way,” we have yet to see DPR follow that path.
The inevitable effect of the decision will be to increase the price of summer camps, limit their availability of summer camps and deprive some Arlington families from having accessible childcare.
This amendment fundamentally jeopardizes summer-camp contractors’ obligations to comply with the Code of Virginia, which reads “All employers operating a business shall establish regular pay periods and rates of pay for employees except executive personnel. All such employers shall pay salaried employees at least once each month and employees paid on an hourly rate at least once every two weeks or twice in each month.” Therefore, this amendment places contractors in the untenable position of going into debt to run their summer camp, failing to comply with state law regarding timely payment of employees, or simply abandoning summer camps.
Summer-camp contractors provide an important and reasonably priced service to the families of Arlington. On top of this, summer-camp contractors also hire local high school/college students while purchasing supplies from Arlington small businesses. Accordingly, DPR’s decision will have negative consequences beyond just summer camp contractors.
The county government, its parents, its children and its summer-camp contractors share an interest in maintaining and promoting a vibrant summer-camp program. DPR cannot foist the financial risk and financial burden upon the summer-camp contractors while depriving them of timely access to the fees needed to pay employees and expenses.
The continued success of the summer camp programs requires DPR to engage in productive discussion regarding the registration and payment process of Arlington summer camps.
Tom Shean, Arlington
