Editor: In July, the Shirlington Special General Land Use Planning (GLUP) Plus review concluded. It was a difficult, uneven experience that took twice as long as promised.
We are now waiting for someone to ask us, as well as other participants, what advice we would give to the next such group. And that’s the only fair way to do it – ask everyone at the same time.
Based on previous experience, we’ll all be waiting a long, long time.
Arlington County is a leader in many aspects of local government, but not in self-evaluation or after-action review. It is not a learning organization.
You probably have your own stories; here is mine.
In the past eight years, I’ve served as a volunteer on a variety of Arlington committees: Neighborhood Conservation Advisory Committee (five years), Park and Recreation Commission (two years), a working group to select elementary-school sites in South Arlington (one year), another working group to plan the Four Mile Run Valley Initiative (three years) and, most recently, a Planning Commission committee determining the long-range future of the Village at Shirlington (two years).
All of these have been interesting, worthy processes involving lengthy evening meetings, time away from family, detailed analysis, research and writing, and opinion gathering from our community. But did I think all these processes were well-run? What a question!
Let me tell you one thing that will not happen after any Arlington civic-engagement process you agree to be part of: No one will ever ask you if your time was well-used, your expertise respected or how the process could have been improved.
Forms asking about the quality of information provided may be handed out at an open house where participants spend a few minutes to an hour. That’s good. But for volunteers in an extended civic-engagement process – nothing.
Members and chairs of commissions are appointed by the County Board. It is up to the board to establish metrics for them and then to ask every member the same questions in an annual online review. Year after year the board neglects to do this, so it manages this system without data.
Working-group members usually serve under the county manager. GLUP processes are handled in a Planning Commission subcommittee. Members of all these should receive a similar annual survey and fill out an evaluation promptly upon conclusion of their exercise. Staff should participate in these reviews.
This is not rocket science, but it does need professional design. Results should be public. Trends will be evident over time, and there should be consequences.
The late, much missed civic leader Carrie Johnson advocated to include after-action reports in the county’s new Six Step Guide to Public Engagement. Some good sample questions are provided. Mine include: Did the chair run meetings well? On time? Did staff release documents in time for review before meetings? How many minutes of “public comment” actually took place? Did you feel the group’s work had impact? Was there any sign that the County Board took your group’s advice? Should this group continue to exist? Would you do this again?
Qualitative and quantitative self-evaluation is standard operating procedure in any world-class organization these days. Arlington County administration and staff can’t be leaders in innovation until there is a commitment to excellence.
It starts with listening to feedback, implementing the results, and doing this consistently over time.
We’re waiting.
Edie Wilson, Arlington
Wilson is the president of the five-year-old Shirlington Civic Association. She worked for the World Bank Group, the U.S. Senate and in both the private and not-for-profit sector during her career.
