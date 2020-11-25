Editor: Thanks for covering the full spectrum of Arlington politics, however, we Arlington Greens would like to correct some statements made in a recent article [“Greens Seek Big Tax Hike for Environmental Initiative,” Political Potpourri, Nov. 3].
Our proposal to provide funding is not a “big tax hike,” but a modest one that is offset by thousands of Arlington homeowners getting reduced energy costs once weatherization is completed.
The proposal that we are considering making to the Arlington County Board is part of its Community Energy Plan implementation is that the county begin a $1,000 -per-home energy grant for weatherization and energy improvements along with an energy audit, with the funding from an increased utility tax on electricity and natural gas.
This plan is a modest proposal to cut carbon emissions among 40,000 houses in Arlington, and not yet approved by the full Arlington Green Party nor submitted to the county.
You wrote in the article that we Greens have ceded to the Democrats and not fielded any candidates for a decade or so. We have actively endorsed and supported two recent independent County Board candidates: John Vihstadt in 2014 and 2018 and Charles McCullough in 2017. Prior to this, we nominated Audrey Clement in 2011 and 2012 for County Board. (Since that time, Clement has run as an independent with no Green endorsement or nomination at least a dozen times, completely on her own.)
We would note that the second major party, the Republicans, have failed to field candidates for most local elective offices during this period. At least Arlington Greens have provided Arlington voters with a choice for some elections.
The Arlington Green Party is always looking for good candidates for local office. We continue to maintain strong advocacy on environmental, affordable-housing and social-justice issues, such as our April 2020 advocacy to get the county board to approve $10 million in emergency housing and food assistance for Arlington renters who lost jobs owing to COVID.
We have for a decade or more advocated for wiser spending of local housing assistance funds and warned that the new subsidized housing program is wasteful and inefficient, as compared to housing-rental-grants program.
We twice got a housing-authority referendum on the local ballot for voter approval and consideration that this might reduce waste and increase transparency in our local housing-assistance program.
It is true that the political monopoly of the Democratic Party makes it difficult for us as a third party to find good candidates who will take on the machine. But nevertheless, we have endorsed and nominated several good candidates for local elected offices over the past 10 years.
Arlington is full of capable and dedicated people who do care that our political monopoly is neither good for democracy nor an efficient and effective government, so we remain optimistic we will endorse or nominate future candidates for local office.
John Reeder
Arlington
Reeder is chair of Arlington Greens.
